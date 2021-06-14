Savix (SVX) Hits Market Cap of $353,048.39

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00013992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Savix has a market cap of $353,048.39 and approximately $82,688.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.00817439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00083341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.59 or 0.07886370 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 107,161 coins and its circulating supply is 62,211 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.