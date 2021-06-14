Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Sberbank of Russia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

