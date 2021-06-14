Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.58 ($164.22).

SU stock opened at €130.14 ($153.11) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.30. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

