Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.16. 5,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

