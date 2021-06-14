Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.31. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,652. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $103.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

