Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHD stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

