Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.57

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $74.77, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

