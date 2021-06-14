Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

