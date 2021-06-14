ScPrime Trading 42% Higher This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,610.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 42,081,526.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08845408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,414,838 coins and its circulating supply is 35,731,227 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

