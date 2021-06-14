Scrypta Hits Market Cap of $276,360.68 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 55% against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $276,360.68 and approximately $15.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001443 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002263 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,125,041 coins and its circulating supply is 17,325,041 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

