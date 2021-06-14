Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $96.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

