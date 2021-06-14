Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Friday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $93.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

