Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNFI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $35.41 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

