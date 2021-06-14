Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Calavo Growers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.09 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

