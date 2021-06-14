Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $177.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

