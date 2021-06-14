SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 98,009 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

