Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 3,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

