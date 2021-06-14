Seedify.fund Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $6.22 million and $954,705.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00160561 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00182313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.01032511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,257.57 or 0.99903000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

