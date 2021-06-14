Seele-N Market Cap Hits $4.78 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $1.90 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00792040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.22 or 0.08022249 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

