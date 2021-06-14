SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,093.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($14.28) and last traded at GBX 1,093 ($14.28), with a volume of 115225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081.50 ($14.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.29 ($13.23).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.78. The stock has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

