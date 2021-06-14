Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,503 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

