Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,689 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

NYSE:LH opened at $258.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

