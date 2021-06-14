Sei Investments Co. Acquires 68,335 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.62% of NorthWestern worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.89. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

