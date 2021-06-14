Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,889 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $211.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

