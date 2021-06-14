Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,402,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

