Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE opened at $20.27 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

