Sei Investments Co. Buys 100,271 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,271 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

