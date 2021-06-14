Sei Investments Co. Buys 135,724 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 135,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

