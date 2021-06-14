Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,603 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of IDEX worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,734,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $220.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

