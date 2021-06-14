Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,075 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $336.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.31. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $336.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.