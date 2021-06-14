Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,901 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Zscaler worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $207.79 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,008 shares of company stock worth $23,864,325. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

