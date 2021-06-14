Sei Investments Co. Buys 45,292 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

