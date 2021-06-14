Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,347 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

