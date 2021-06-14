Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of American Campus Communities worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after acquiring an additional 257,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,817,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 330,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

