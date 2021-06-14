Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

