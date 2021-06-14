Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.64% of Dycom Industries worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $80.97 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

