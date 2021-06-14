Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 682.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,860 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Weibo worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Weibo stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

