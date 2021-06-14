Sei Investments Co. Has $17.58 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

