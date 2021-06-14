Sei Investments Co. Has $17.71 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

