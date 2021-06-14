Sei Investments Co. Has $17.85 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.46 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

