Sei Investments Co. Has $18.39 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE AME opened at $135.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

