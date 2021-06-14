Sei Investments Co. Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.