Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $162.90 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

