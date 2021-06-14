Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 167,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 299.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

