Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.0% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $93.29 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

