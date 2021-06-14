Sei Investments Co. Purchases 31,364 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 45.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $190.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.