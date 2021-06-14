Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,600 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.