Sei Investments Co. Purchases 92,375 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of PacWest Bancorp worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

