Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

