Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

